Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Minnesota North 5

The Associated Press
May 25, 2025 at 12:21AM

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

7, 11, 15, 17, 26

(seven, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six)

The Associated Press

