ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/