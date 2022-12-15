ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10

(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $149,000,000

