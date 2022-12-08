ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/