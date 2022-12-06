ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/