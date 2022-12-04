ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-13-33-36-37, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4

(six, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/