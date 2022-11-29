ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

