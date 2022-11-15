ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Duluth
Duluth actor Daniel Durant eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Durant and partner Britt Stewart performed a samba and a waltz, but were eliminated in the semifinals.
Nation
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
Nation
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'
Jay Leno suffered "serious burns" but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.