ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/