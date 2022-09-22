ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(six, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000,000
Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
