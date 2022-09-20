ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/