ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/