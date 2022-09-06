ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-07-32-55-64, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(four, seven, thirty-two, fifty-five, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Nation
Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were: