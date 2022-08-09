ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/