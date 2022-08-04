ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Lynx
A look at Brittney Griner's career on, off basketball court
A timeline of key events in Brittney Griner's career on and off the basketball court:
Business
Florida woman's lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.
Nation
Jo Koy's 'Easter Sunday' puts Filipinos front and center
For a comedy, Jo Koy's new movie "Easter Sunday" had a lot of waterworks.
Sports
WNBA's Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced to 9 years
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the two world powers.
Nation
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller "The Girls' Guide to Hunting and Fishing" was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61.