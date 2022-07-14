ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

22-23-36-47-63, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000,000

