ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-16-24-31-56, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, fifty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday: