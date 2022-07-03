ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-10-37-59-62, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(nine, ten, thirty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/