ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-10-31-48-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

(six, ten, thirty-one, forty-eight, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $335,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/