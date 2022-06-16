ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-28-41-42-51, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/