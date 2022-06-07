ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-10-35-44-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(two, ten, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
Nation
'Donkey Kong defense' arises at Bill Cosby sex abuse trial
The "Donkey Kong defense" came into play Monday at a civil trial over sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, as his attorney pressed a key witness over previous statements that she had played the arcade game during a visit with Cosby to the Playboy Mansion in 1975, six years before its release.
Nation
Newsom expected to cruise to victory in California primary
Less than a year after handily beating back a recall effort, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on the ballot in Tuesday's primary where the focus this time won't be on if he wins, but by how much.
Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday: