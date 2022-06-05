ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-16-36-52-60, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
World
Russia puts more strength behind 'creeping' Ukraine advance
Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummeled a portion of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow's control, Ukrainian officials said.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
