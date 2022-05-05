ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

37-39-55-63-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/