ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-36-61-62-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(eleven, thirty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/