ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-36-61-62-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(eleven, thirty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Business
A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers
Russia's relentless digital assaults on Ukraine may have caused less damage than many anticipated. But most of its hacking is focused on a different goal that gets less attention but has chilling potential consequences: data collection.
Variety
Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance
Holocaust survivors across the world have united to deliver a message on the dangers of unchecked hate and the importance of remembrance at a time of rising global antisemitism.
Sports
López's ERA to 0.39; Marlins edge Nats 2-1 for 4 wins in row
If this is how Pablo López pitches when he's not feeling particularly well — dizzy, sort of light-headed, "eyes lagging, in video game terms," to use his description — imagine what the Miami Marlins righty will do on days when everything is perfect.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were: