ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-39-47-49-56, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(ten, thirty-nine, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/