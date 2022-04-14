ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

14-16-41-63-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $302 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/