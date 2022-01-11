ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-17-18-21-27, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
