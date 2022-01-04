ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-13-32-33-48, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(two, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/