ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-16-19-48-68, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(seven, sixteen, nineteen, forty-eight, sixty-eight; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $378 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/