ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $320 million

Online: Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/