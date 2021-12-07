ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-21-38-50-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(three, twenty-one, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $280 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/