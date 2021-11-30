ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-26-28-38-47, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Sports
Garland, Demko lead Canucks to 2-1 win over Canadiens
Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Thatcher Demko had 33 saves and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night.
Nation
'The Lost Daughter' wins big at 31st Gotham Awards
Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrante adaptation "The Lost Daughter" won four Gotham Awards including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season.
Variety
James Taylor's got a friend in Jackson Browne in St. Paul
Review: The comforting quintessential '70s singer-songwriters were comfortable sharing personal stories about the Twin Cities.
Nation
Prosecutors to begin case against Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of ex-"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who prosecutors say staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago but whose defense attorney says is "a real victim" of a "real crime."
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: