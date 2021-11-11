ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-25-43-46-48, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Real Medicare drug savings in Dems' bill — but not overnight
Medicare enrollees who take expensive medicines could save thousands of dollars a year under the Democrats' sweeping social agenda bill, but those dividends won't come overnight. Instead, they'll build gradually over the decade.
Variety
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
Nation
Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize
Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies including song and album of the year and Luke Combs claimed the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.
Nation
Legislation targets historic GI Bill racial inequities
For Veterans Day, a group of Democratic lawmakers is reviving an effort to pay the families of Black service members who fought on behalf of the nation during World War II for benefits they were denied or prevented from taking full advantage of when they returned home from war.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday: