ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-25-43-46-48, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/