ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
21-46-47-57-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(twenty-one, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
