ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-25-34-44-45, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/