ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-06-26-35-51, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 4

(three, six, twenty-six, thirty-five, fifty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/