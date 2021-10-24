ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-30-51-57-63, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

