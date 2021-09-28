ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $545 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/