ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

37-40-50-61-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(thirty-seven, forty, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $416 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/