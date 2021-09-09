ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-22-41-47-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $388 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/