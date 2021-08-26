ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
27-39-54-56-59, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(twenty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Business
The Latest: Australia state easing rules as vaccine goal met
Authorities in Australia's New South Wales state say they will ease pandemic restrictions for vaccinated adults next month even as they are reporting a record 1,029 coronavirus infections and three deaths from COVID-19.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
Luke Combs, Dan + Shay celebrated by peers at ACM Honors
Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and more country artists were celebrated alongside prominent songwriters, producers and industry leaders at the Academy of Country Music Honors awards show.