ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-24-36-54-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
