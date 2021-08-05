ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
