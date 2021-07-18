ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

15-22-38-54-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/