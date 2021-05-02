ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were: