ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/