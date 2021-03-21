ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-06-22-42-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(one, six, twenty-two, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/