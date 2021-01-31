ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-02-07-52-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(one, two, seven, fifty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Pope sets date to honor 'forgotten' grandparents and elders
Pope Francis has established an annual date to honor grandparents and other elders, lamenting that they are often forgotten despite the wisdom they have to offer society.
World
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer. Their numbers are expected to swell to the hundreds of thousands.
Nation
GOP lawmakers seek tougher voting rules after record turnout
Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the country are moving swiftly to attack some of the voting methods that fueled the highest turnout for a presidential election in 50 years.
Business
The Latest: China sees uptick in COVID-19 cases
China recorded more than 2,000 new domestic cases of COVID-19 in January, the highest monthly total since the tail end of the initial outbreak in Wuhan in March of last year.
Business
Russia arrests 3,300 during wide protests backing Navalny
Chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin, tens of thousands took to the streets Sunday across Russia's vast expanse to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. More than 3,300 people were detained by police, according to a monitoring group, and some were beaten.