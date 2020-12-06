ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:02-05-11-27-41-47(two, five, eleven, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-05-06-21-23-38, Doubler: N(two, five, six, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:6-1-9-9(six, one, nine, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:4-6-2(four, six, two)Estimated jackpot: $264 million03-08-09-21-29(three, eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $94,00003-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2(three, four,…