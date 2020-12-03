ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
